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July 2026

What can a flood of new data tell us about "The State"?
Dataset roundup: State-Building Edition
  Seva Gunitsky
Bombing to Win? And my version of The Odyssey Review.
Office Hours — July 25, 2026
  Seva Gunitsky
Orwell on AI
The author of 1984 predicted that literature would be written by machines. But he was wrong about why.
  Seva Gunitsky
A Dutch Disaster; and the Rise of the Strongwoman
Office Hours — July 17, 2026
  Seva Gunitsky
Has Russia Lost? And the Counter-Intuitively Intuitive Nature of Deterrence.
Office Hours — July 10, 2026
  Seva Gunitsky
Is Masha and the Bear Russian Propaganda?
I settle the debate once and for all
  Seva Gunitsky
Russian Fuel Shortages; Your AI Has Politics
Office Hours — July 4, 2026
  Seva Gunitsky

June 2026

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