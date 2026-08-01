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Reading Putin's mind again. And reading Sandburg's Lincoln
Office Hours — August 1, 2026
Aug 1
•
Seva Gunitsky
3
1
1
July 2026
What can a flood of new data tell us about "The State"?
Dataset roundup: State-Building Edition
Jul 29
•
Seva Gunitsky
8
3
Bombing to Win? And my version of The Odyssey Review.
Office Hours — July 25, 2026
Jul 25
•
Seva Gunitsky
5
6
2
Orwell on AI
The author of 1984 predicted that literature would be written by machines. But he was wrong about why.
Jul 23
•
Seva Gunitsky
37
12
6
A Dutch Disaster; and the Rise of the Strongwoman
Office Hours — July 17, 2026
Jul 17
•
Seva Gunitsky
8
2
Has Russia Lost? And the Counter-Intuitively Intuitive Nature of Deterrence.
Office Hours — July 10, 2026
Jul 10
•
Seva Gunitsky
6
2
Is Masha and the Bear Russian Propaganda?
I settle the debate once and for all
Jul 7
•
Seva Gunitsky
67
23
9
Russian Fuel Shortages; Your AI Has Politics
Office Hours — July 4, 2026
Jul 4
•
Seva Gunitsky
4
1
2
June 2026
Russian Nuclear Threats and The Disciplinary Power of Gratitude
Office Hours — June 26, 2026
Jun 26
•
Seva Gunitsky
9
1
3
The Wizard of the Kremlin: A Review
how the hell did they make Russian history so boring
Jun 24
•
Seva Gunitsky
62
9
10
Hapless Russian Elites, Moon Pirates, and Insistors
Office Hours — June 19, 2026
Jun 19
•
Seva Gunitsky
25
8
The Joys of Moral Grandstanding; World Cup Geopolitics; Apples in Stereo
Office Hours — June 12, 2026
Jun 13
•
Seva Gunitsky
4
3
© 2026 Seva Gunitsky
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