Hegemon

Hegemon

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Philip Koop's avatar
Philip Koop
Jun 2Edited

I apologize: I am going to be obtusely thick-headed and focus on the mathematical example you used to introduce your essay rather than the point you used it to make.

I'll start with Michael Harris's thoughtful post "About that Erdős problem" (https://siliconreckoner.substack.com/p/about-that-erdos-problem). I won't try to summarize this post, but I want to draw on one point it makes explicitly and a second by implication. The former is that we don't know how many proofs were wrongly claimed and discarded before finding one that worked. The latter is that the Erdős unit distance conjecture was *disproved by finding a counterexample* (which can be extended to a schema for finding counterexamples.) In other words, *as it turns out*, this problem is well-suited to computer strengths and human weaknesses, in that it can be addressed by generating candidate disproofs and testing them; nobody is going to be surprised that a computer can do this faster than a human. The distinctively "AI" contribution is that the disproof (apparently spontaneously) drew on published human work to generate its construction in a way that its authors had not anticipated. It is not at all obvious that this approach would have worked had the Erdős conjecture been correct.

That is novel and valuable, compared to previous computer proofs where the computer had to be told explicitly what to do, but now try reading this Quanta summary (https://www.quantamagazine.org/two-researchers-are-rebuilding-mathematics-from-the-ground-up-20260520/) of work by Peter Scholze and Dustin Clausen on "condensed sets", an idea they have for replacing topology in a way that would make it more compatible with other branches of mathematics. "Scholze prefers coming up with new definitions rather than coming up with new proofs", writes the author, and another mathematician is quoted saying that "they are solving a problem we didn’t know we had.” Do you believe that the current development direction of LLMs will be capable of this sort of work in the foreseeable future? Well I do not. It is of a different order entirely than finding a counterexample.

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Nikhil Kalyanpur's avatar
Nikhil Kalyanpur
Jun 2

Great post. I do also wonder whether AI can used in interesting simulator ways for when we do use social science to make reality à la deterrence theory or McKenzie engine not a camera world (https://mitpress.mit.edu/9780262633673/an-engine-not-a-camera/). Like how does the world change when people do start behaving in these very specific ways that theory says they ought to

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