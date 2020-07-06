I'm an associate professor and George Ignatieff Chair of Peace & Conflict Studies at the University of Toronto.

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: great powers, Russian politics, AI, IR theory, late Soviet history (esp the 1991 coup), philosophy of social science

Seva Gunitsky and Jeremy Morris.

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, June 3, 2026. [

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68(2):49-58. [

] Seva Gunitsky and Semuhi Sinanoglu.

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, January 26. 2026. [

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, January 16. 2026. [

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: other writing

; my book on how great power clashes shape democracy is available

I'm also on

and

. These days I'm mostly there to plug whatever I'm writing here.