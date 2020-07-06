I'm an associate professor and George Ignatieff Chair of Peace & Conflict Studies at the University of Toronto. http://individual.utoronto.ca/seva/
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current research interests: great powers, Russian politics, AI, IR theory, late Soviet history (esp the 1991 coup), philosophy of social science
recent writing:
Seva Gunitsky and Jeremy Morris. The Inertia of Russia's War: Why Putin Can't End the Conflict. Foreign Affairs, June 3, 2026. [PDF]
The Carney Doctrine: Is Canada Breaking with America? Survival 68(2):49-58. [PDF]
Seva Gunitsky and Semuhi Sinanoglu. The Personalist Global Order. Foreign Affairs, January 26. 2026. [PDF]
A Long History of Betrayal. Foreign Policy, January 16. 2026. [PDF]
research: other writing here; my book on how great power clashes shape democracy is available here
I'm also on Twitter and BlueSky. These days I'm mostly there to plug whatever I'm writing here.