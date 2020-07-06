Hegemon

Hegemon

Home
Notes
Chat
IR
Russia
AI
office hours
Archive
About
I'm an associate professor and George Ignatieff Chair of Peace & Conflict Studies at the University of Toronto. http://individual.utoronto.ca/seva/ 

subscription info: free subscribers receive 2-3 posts/month. Paid subscribers receive the weekly Office Hours column and other subscriber-only posts, plus the full archive. Sample Office Hours. 

current research interests: great powers, Russian politics, AI, IR theory, late Soviet history (esp the 1991 coup), philosophy of social science

recent writing:

Seva Gunitsky and Jeremy Morris. The Inertia of Russia's War: Why Putin Can't End the Conflict. Foreign Affairs, June 3, 2026. [PDF]

The Carney Doctrine: Is Canada Breaking with America? Survival 68(2):49-58. [PDF]

Seva Gunitsky and Semuhi Sinanoglu. The Personalist Global Order. Foreign Affairs, January 26. 2026. [PDF]

A Long History of Betrayal. Foreign Policy, January 16. 2026. [PDF]

research: other writing here; my book on how great power clashes shape democracy is available here

I'm also on Twitter and BlueSky. These days I'm mostly there to plug whatever I'm writing here.
User's avatar

Subscribe to Hegemon

international politics and daily life

People

© 2026 Seva Gunitsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture