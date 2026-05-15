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Soviet-era mosaics in Ukraine, photos by Yevgen Nikiforov

V for Vendetta was not a very good or memorable movie but it does belongs to a very special category of films whose main achievement is to pass a single cultural artifact into the world and then disappear, like The Bucket List. In this case the artifact was the Guy Fawkes mask. Within a few years after came out it was adopted by Anonymous, Occupy, demonstrators in Tahrir Square, and dissidents in Hong Kong. It became one of the most recognizable symbols of political resistance and outlived the movie by decades.

But did the mask and its message actually drive protests? Or did people simply put on a mask because they were going to a protest anyway? To me, the intuitive answer is the latter. But turns out things are more complicated. A new paper in International Studies Quarte…