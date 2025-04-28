Hegemon

Hegemon

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Ed's avatar
Ed
Apr 28, 2025

Very astute - especially the footnote on Russian soft power. Would be a good topic for a piece of its own.

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Philalethes
Dec 30, 2025

The piece neatly fills the gaps in my personal reflections about the sources of Russian power. I find the distinction between the structural and agentic dimensions of power illuminating. My knowledge of Russia is superficial but I find an eerie resemblance between the ‘superpower rather than superpower’ attitude described by the author and the ideology concisely articulated by writer and ‘nasbol’ movement leader Limonob as described in the homonymous documentary novel by Emmanuel Carrère. I do not agree however with the characterisation of Russia’s soft power, insofar it finds that contemporary Russia’s soft power is comparable to that of Doviet Russia. The ideological pull of Soviet communism on large swathes of the population in Western countries and even more so their intellectual classes was incomparably superior to that of contemporary Russia.

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