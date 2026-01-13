Hegemon

Hegemon

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Seth's avatar
Seth
Jan 13

TBH I'm kinda long-term optimistic about academic slop. The current incentive structure has sort of funneled academics into churning out "minimally publishable" papers, the kind of thing you turn the crank on without having to think very hard about it. Then, when academics do have time to think, it's mostly for the purpose of overhyping their just-okay papers.

If "minimally publishable" becomes mass producible, then maybe the returns to thinking will improve.

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Dyatlov's avatar
Dyatlov
Jan 13

"Top journals will focus on papers that are strikingly original or make important theoretical or empirical breakthroughs, while everyone else will publish the AI-produced papers that incrementally advance our understanding of narrow things."

Isn't it kind of like academia is structured already? Something that gets published in Slavic Review usually makes conclusions much larger than the narrow topic they focus on. And the "look, here's a document I found in the archives!" papers come out in a much less-prominent journal and are much less frequently read and cited.

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