When browsing through academic journals I often come across some new dataset that makes me think “oh this could be useful!”. But I don’t usually work with datasets, so I stare at them for a minute and move on.

That seems like a waste. There’s so much new data available, and for quant people, AI has made it easier than ever to use it. So I will occasionally collect especially interesting datasets and post them here.

But to be upfront: to me, the useful part isn’t the datasets themselves. Anyone can post a bunch of links. The interesting thing is what new questions the data might allow us to ask or even answer. If you’re a graduate student: this is one helpful (albeit inductive) way to think about generating puzzles for your dissertation.

I’ll try to sketch out a few such questions for each dataset, though the point is less about my particular hunches than the general habit of looking at empirics and asking what new questions it makes possible.

This edition of Dataset Roundup focuses on state-building.

Over the past few months I’ve seen a number of new datasets that all have to do with some major element of state-building: taxes, army recruitment, internal borders. And since the “state” remains a forever essentially contested concept, it may be helpful to put them all here together.

All of these are from 2026, and all have been published in major poli sci journals. For each one, I’ll discuss very briefly what it measures, what it finds, the limits of the data and most importantly, what interesting puzzles emerge from it. I’ll conclude by noting some parallels and common themes between the datasets.

(I expect this to become a regular feature for paid subscribers. Dataset roundups dealing with autocracy, coups, and historical IR are in the works -- stay tuned.)