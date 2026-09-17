Hegemon

Hegemon

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Ati's avatar
Ati
Sep 17

I spent 10 years as a Risk Manager. I am now doing a PhD in applied economics but my research core is strategic interaction. As I am writing my thesis, I can’t help but keep doing what I did for 10 years, I write scenarios.

One plausible scenario I considered is that all this doomsday talk is in fact a sort of deterrence or to the very least signaling.

The compagnies we talk about are not operating in a geopolitical void, just like it was important to show that you were the first to have the Nuclear weapon it is important to show you have the AI capability to strike hard.

I am a bit skeptical about all these sandbox talks and rogue AIs. In my mind one possibility is that it is for now controlled unleashed AI to demonstrate the damage they can do. It is signalling capability intentionally rather than accidentaly.

Hence my risk scenario for now which is more worrying, is that AI somehow gives an additional layer of plausible denyability to states willing to deal a great damage to others.

I would say without giving probabilities that the risk of intentional AI “unleash” in the wrong environment is larger than a purely rogue AI that would somehow destroy humanity.

The scale of the consequences are nonetheless worrying.

One of the things I had in mind a couple of weeks ago (and which I now see popping up in the news) is to study how non-proliferation treaties could be extended to AI, this probably requires some legal overlay which I don’t have. But from the strategic perspective I’m seeing this as some form of cooperative game, I haven’t had time yet to look into it in detail … Busy with two other articles at the moment.

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Philip Koop's avatar
Philip Koop
Sep 17

If we are going to apply the civ-mil relations analogy, should we not do so to humans-Weirdo Silicon Valley Millenarian Sex Cult Oligarchs? Rather than humans-AI?

Dave Karpf has a good essay responding to Amodei's "We Must Pace the Frontier" asking "Who Should Pace the Frontier?" (Not Dario Amodei.)

https://www.techpolicy.press/who-should-pace-the-frontier-not-dario-amodei/?utm_source=davekarpf.beehiiv.com&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=okay-but-who-should-pace-the-frontier&_bhlid=1da4dbaa4d1018599b9b1ea6fbabc5a841c02f82

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