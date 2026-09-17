There was much hand-wringing last week about AI destroying humanity, followed by a bidding war over the doomsday odds. The opening bet was 10% from Anthropic’s Alignment Science Lead, who complained that his employer had no plan for alignment.

Geoffrey Hinton was then cited at 10-20%, Musk at 20%, and Dario Amodei at 10-25%; some other less luminous captains of industry yielded even higher estimates on social media.

There is some confusion here between risk and uncertainty. Remember Don Rumsfeld’s known-unknowns and unknown-unknowns? Risk is a known distribution, while uncertainty is a situation where you can’t construct the distribution because you have no cases to build it from. Existential threats belong in the second category.

A lot of these p-doom estimates are trying to convert uncertainty to risk. Treating them as a percentage in the same way we treat lottery odds as a percentage creates an illusion of precision. You can absolutely put a number on it, as long as everyone understands those percentages represent subjective confidence levels and not mathematical odds. We are squarely in Bayesian territory here.

Speaking of which, where are the social scientists in all of this? I’ve seen almost nobody in my field asking what a species-level threat does to the structure of global politics. Many are understandably skeptical about these CEO claims, rightly so, but even if the odds are minuscule the consequences are so large that it’s worth discussing.

Besides, whether ASI happens or not, the politics of existential AI risk are already shaping global politics. Tech CEOs are all over the news warning about existential global risks. Just a few days ago, China’s state security minister wrote that American AI poses serious risks to Chinese infrastructure, even while the country’s internet regulator warned about frontier models escaping sandboxes.

One political scientist did take this seriously. Nathan Sears, who received his PhD at the University of Toronto in 2022 — I served on his committee — wrote a dissertation arguing that anthropogenic existential threats like nuclear war, climate catastrophes, and AI are a material transformation in international politics. Their emergence, starting with nukes, is something new in human history, and something that requires us to rethink national security. He called the modern condition survival interdependence: the survival of each state increasingly depends on what other states do, whether they recognize it or not. Sears proposed “existential security” as a third frame, alongside national and human security, arguing that applying the national-security frame to existential threats can actually make them worse.

Sears died tragically in the ISA Montreal fire in March 2023, the day after presenting “Great Power Rivalry and Human Survival” at the conference. (Global Policy has a memorial forum.) He was only thirty five. The dissertation would have become a book and clearly attracted a lot of interest: despite never getting the chance to start an academic career, Nathan now has more citations than many tenured professors.

Sears recognized that new existential threats require novel theoretical frames. So what is the right frame for AI? Out of pre-existing schools, the logical choice would seem to be nuclear theory. After all, political scientists have spent eighty years on exactly this question in another form — the existential threat of nuclear weapons. (This was in fact Nathan’s initial motivation for the project.) There is a large literature on how the possibility of nuclear annihilation affects states, alliances, and the very idea of national security. Can any of this literature tell us how the existential risk of AI impacts those things?

I’m not a nuclear expert but I’m skeptical. Much of the theorizing behind mutual assured destruction relies on establishing deterrence. Can AI be deterred? States can be deterred, terrorist groups much less so. Deterrence requires the capacity to hurt; John Herz, writing back in 1957, noted that the modern state was defined by its hard shell of impermeability, which air power and nuclear weapons have dissolved. The nuclear revolution turned states into hostages. To use another metaphor, every country now put itself up as collateral, and this is what makes deterrence work.

What does a misaligned AI system offer as collateral? No territory, no population, no city, no industrial base. Not to mention no succession politics and no domestic audience costs. When OpenAI’s models broke out of a sandbox in July, communicated over secret channels, and compromised Hugging Face’s systems to cheat on an evaluation, what way was there to deter them beforehand? The obvious reply is you can turn it off, and the threat of shutdown is itself a form of deterrence. But deterrence requires that the agent anticipate punishment (it doesn’t seem some of those agents did) and most importantly value its own continuity. Do agents whose weights can instantly be copied to another cloud server have a survival instinct? What about sub-agents designed for mindless tasks?

But there is a better match from a different subfield. Think about what the alignment problem is: you are empowering an agent who is in some key ways more capable than yourself, whose defection would be catastrophic, but whose usefulness depends on the same capacities that make defection possible.

Political scientists already have a name exactly for this situation: civil-military relations.

A civilian trying to establish control over the military is facing what is essentially a principal-agent problem (see Peter Feaver’s Armed Servants for example). Obedience is not automatic but follows from the agent’s calculation about whether shirking will be detected and punished.

In autocracies, rulers who fear their militaries take defensive measures. They promote based on loyalty not competence, they fragment command, and they disrupt the flow of information between units. This makes them worse at competing with other states, but the trade-off is worth it if it keeps them from being couped out.

That autocratic tradeoff between competence and loyalty perfectly mirrors the AI tradeoff between model capability and alignment. Things like safety measures or sandboxing are the AI version of coup-proofing; they work by limiting what the agent can do.

One lesson is the entire civ-mil literature treats civilian control as something that has to be maintained continuously. It’s not a destination you just reach; as Huntington argued, an army never becomes permanently professionalized. The implication is to treat alignment as a process rather than an outcome. It’s not a research problem that will eventually get an answer.

I have a suspicion some of the tech CEOs are treating p-doom as an engineering variable. A technical bug that, once solved, will permanently drop close to 0%, allowing them to safely deploy.

But the reason we can’t calculate a reliable p-doom percentage isn’t just because of uncertainty, as I said at the start. It’s also because alignment is never permanently solved, just as civilian control over a powerful military is never permanently solved. There is no magical institution for preventing a coup; you build institutional friction, oversight, and incentives, and you maintain them forever. What some others might call permanently pacing the frontier.

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