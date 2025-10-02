There are only two types of philosophers: funny (Socrates, Montaigne, Voltaire, Nietzsche) and not funny (Hegel, Kant, Sartre, Rawls). Whatever his flaws, Cioran belongs in the first group. He is often described as morbid but once you read a little you realize he is above everything else a troll. You cannot take seriously a man who says you should not kill yourself because by the time you’re ready, it’s too late.

The book is a collection of fragments, none longer than half a page. Books of aphorisms are uneven by nature and this is true here. But the ones that stand out have an amused, resonant bleakness: “All great events have been set in motion by mediocre madmen,” he says, as if reading the news. “Which will be true, we may be sure, of the end of the world itself.”

I suspect the book’s appeal comes from its strong vibe of relaxed disillusion: “We have convictions only if we have studied nothing thoroughly,” he concludes. True belief is more dangerous than malice because it corrupts…