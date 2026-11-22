Welcome to Office Hours. Come in! This is a regular subscribers-only column where I share what I’m reading and watching, and respond to questions from readers.

It must have sounded great in the Kremlin: three leaders of nuclear powers coming together to carve up the world. A Yalta 2.0, in which Russia finally receives its due and formalizes its sphere of influence. Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov called the three-way meeting with Trump and Xi the highlight of the trip and said its significance and symbolism “can hardly be overestimated.”

Reality turned out differently, with Xi sidelining Putin to focus on Trump. The host’s protocol slights, like seating Putin away from the head table at the banquet, have given the new Kremlinologists a lot to discuss. Even Ushakov later conceded that the seating left Putin unable to talk with Trump over dinner.

The original Yalta brought together confident victors at the height of their power; Shenzhen brought together two leaders mired in u…