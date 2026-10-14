Hegemon

Hegemon

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Nathaniel Walden's avatar
Nathaniel Walden
14h

You don't find the US's less recent history in latin America and the Pacific to be consistent with Russia's attitude towards its neighbors? I'm reminded of Diaz's saying, "Poor Mexico, so far from God, so close to the United States."

It seems to me that behavior that we've historically reserved for less developed parts of the western hemisphere are now being applied (albeit haphazardly at best and nonsensically at worst) to developed countries such as Canada and Greenland. The USA has always been an imperial power, just with some ideological commitments to being nice about it.

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Philip Koop's avatar
Philip Koop
14hEdited

"He works from an older idea of order that rejects Westphalian sovereignty in favor of personal fealty."

I think this can be pushed farther; rejection of the Enlightenment is a common thread throughout the actions of the Trump regime. Obviously, there is the war on science and medicine, and the insistence on the validity of arguments from authority, when the authority is Trump.

But consider this essay by Alexander Gamburd, "The Siren Call of the Silicon Leviathan" (https://arxiv.org/abs/2609.28591). Gamburd argues the focus of AI companies on mathematics can be read as an attack on the core epistemic values of the Enlightenment:

"Over three centuries ago ... a new approach to knowledge production and dissemination, conceived in distrust of authority, and dedicated to the proposition that truth is accessible to human reason. Mathematics, the Enlightenment's firstborn, was its existence proof--knowledge that compels assent without appeal to authority--because the only way to make a theorem certain was to show it to a human mind. Now we are engaged in an existential struggle testing whether mathematics, or any discipline so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure ... A proof has historically been two things: a certificate that a theorem is true, and a demonstration that lets another person see why. OpenAI delivered the first without the second. But, in a larger sense, what matters is not what the Silicon Leviathan ... produces but rather what we accept. By accepting the certificate without the demonstration, we adopt the Hobbesian bargain: authority, not truth, makes the law."

My point here is that from this perspective, Trump has a natural affinity with the AI companies.

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