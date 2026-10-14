The US-Canada Peace Arch (1921).

Russia has a name for neighbors that aren’t supposed to have their own foreign policy: the Near Abroad. It’s a wonderfully dialectical term, each half negating the other to create an imperial synthesis that treats sovereignty as a plaything of the Russian imagination. “Which countries border the USSR?” asks the school quiz in the Soviet joke. Correct answer: “Whichever ones it wants.”

I have a new piece in Survival comparing Trump’s treatment of Canada with Putin’s treatment of his own neighborhood. With Canada, as with Venezuela and Greenland, Trump has now acquired his own Near Abroad. Real places, to be sure, but not real in the same way America is real, and thus subject to poking and prodding and the occasional presidential kidnapping by the hegemon.

Ever since the big happy family fell apart in 1991, Moscow has deployed a reliable set of tools to keep its runaway children in line. This means cutting off their trade, questioning whether they are real countries, and cultivating separatists inside their borders. Trump is now using the same toolkit against Canada: economic coercion, annexationist rhetoric, and support for internal separatist movements.

I won’t go into them here (the article does), but each of these three elements have been a key part of Trump’s Canada policies.

The result has been a cultural and political rejection of America as a concept, let alone a neighbor. (Yes, America stands for bad things now. I’ve seen it firsthand.) The tragic irony is that until recently Canada barely considered itself “abroad”, near or otherwise. Until 2009 Americans could drive there without a passport, as I did with my high school friends to get into bars before we were 21. Those days are long gone.

Why the parallels? I think it’s because both Russia under Putin and the US under Trump share a vision of international order built on spheres of influence, in which great powers have the ultimate say in their neighborhood. Smaller states comply or face punishment. The same logic that places Canada in Trump’s sphere also places Ukraine in Putin’s, which helps explain Trump’s deference to Moscow over the war.

Post-Soviet states responded to Russian pressure by diversifying their relationships and Canada is now doing exactly the same: joining European Union defense-procurement efforts, ordering submarines from Germany, and signing trade agreements across Asia and Europe.

Russia screwed up badly by trying to be a 19th century regional hegemon after recovering from the Soviet collapse. But it’s the only thing it knows how to do. Coercion was supposed to keep its neighbors inside its sphere of influence, but instead accelerated their departure. The US is now repeating Russia’s mistakes with a neighbor that was until recently the closest ally in America’s own fading order. That to me is the craziest part. Russia coerces neighbors that are trying to leave its orbit: Georgia after the Rose Revolution, Ukraine after the Orange one, Moldova whenever it looked toward the EU. But Canada was not trying to go anywhere.

Russia’s motives are at least legible. It wants to rebuild an imperial sphere and stop resentful neighbors from leaving. Trump is instead creating resentful neighbors who had not considered leaving until recently. He works from an older idea of order that rejects Westphalian sovereignty in favor of personal fealty. Under that logic Canada’s offense was probably insufficient gratitude. Welcome to the neo-feudal world.

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