The Russian art scene might be dying, but this week’s sit-down in Abu Dhabi was a fantastic piece of performance art by the Russian delegation. They opened by presenting maps showing Russia in control of heavily fortified Ukrainian towns and defensive belts. Even the Kushner-Witkoff team, accustomed to inflated real estate estimates, rejected them as fiction.

At the conclusion of the talks the Russian negotiator went on TV to declare that “wherever the foot of our Russian soldier has stepped, it’s ours.” He still wants all of Donbas, a veto on Ukraine’s membership in NATO and caps on its army. Oh and also “a new, modern Yalta and Potsdam,” meaning a great power settlement that rolls back the European order of the last three decades. That’s all.

It’s a strange time for Russia to be making maximalist demands given its recent problems on the battlefront and at home. By Michael Kofman’s assessment the Russian army is having its worst year since early 2023. The ISW counts a net Russian loss of territory in four of the past eight months due to Ukrainian counteroffensives. Meanwhile the budget deficit keeps growing and the sovereign wealth fund keeps shrinking. More elites are coming to think the war is unsustainable.

You might think losing would make you moderate your demands. But not in the Kremlin. The worse things get, the grander their claims become.

Why do Russian demands keep growing even as their position deteriorates? We can’t know for sure but I see four plausible explanations. The fourth is probably decisive, which doesn’t bode well for Ukraine.

First, Putin might not actually believe his position is getting worse. This is partly a result of an information bubble, but as Stanovaya argued this summer, the problem is less with bad intelligence and more with a decision process fixed by one man with a stubborn and unshakeable picture of the world. In that picture the West is divided and decaying, Ukraine is falling apart, and Russian victory is inevitable. If that’s the world you live in, increasing your demands only makes sense. Certainly no one in your inner circle will object.

It helps when you can produce an alternate reality of Russian soldiers waving flags over villages the army has not reached. The FT and ISW found dozens of these AI generated videos; in one, from the Defense Ministry, the flag of a town that generals promised Putin they already conquered flips to the other side mid-frame. Ukrainian troops still held the town three weeks later, but Russia’s delegation brought their own version of the front line to their maps in Abu Dhabi.

Whether Putin believes the doctored maps or only uses them is hard to say.; ISW reads them as a bargaining tactic; But a ruler convinced the general trend favors him will discount bad news either way, and as Stanovaya said, any frustration he encounters along the way is more likely to produce escalation than compromise.

Second, Putin is using the talks to buy time until his position improves. Liana Fix argued that expanding the talks to European security allows Russia to delay a ceasefire that it wants to avoid before winter anyway. Earlier this summer Gabuev, Prokopenko and Stanovaya argued that Putin will keep fighting even from a losing position, in part since he hopes the bombing will push refugees toward Europe before the spring French elections. Russia is expanding its production of glide bombs and ballistic missiles while Ukraine runs short of interceptors, another reason to keep up the campaign through winter. Kofman called the strike campaign against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure Russia’s main remaining lever. Sam Greene expects Moscow to wait out the winter, for their position to reach its peak around May or June, and then try to lock in their gains.

Third, peace may cost Putin too much at home so he has no incentive to pursue it. Leaders tend to “gamble for resurrection” when a war goes badly, fighting on at greater intensity because anything short of victory could mean exile or death. As Jeremy Morris and I argued in Foreign Affairs, over four years of fighting have reorganized Russia’s economy and society around the war, so a peace without a transformative victory would force the Kremlin to pay all the deferred costs at once: hundreds of thousands of returning veterans, a defense industry entire regions depend on, and the question of what it was all for.

Fourth, Russia’s price might also be rising because they think they can extract more from the Americans. After all, it’s the Americans who keep signaling that more is available. Putin says it was Steve Witkoff who proposed widening the agenda to European security, and Trump has described a “big, beautiful agreement” that “might involve all of Europe.”

Meanwhile Washington has been squeezing Kyiv, ordering caps on Ukraine’s Starshield terminals and disabling its interceptor drones. A Ukrainian official said Witkoff and Jared Kushner threatened to cut off US intelligence during talks in Miami in October.

Under these circumstances, how could you not expect Putin to take advantage?

Plus (as I mentioned a few days ago) the midterms add a clock. Having lost some of his domestic power, Trump will want foreign-policy results before the new Congress in January, and Moscow intends to extract as much as it can in the meantime. Trump expects to meet Putin and Xi at the APEC summit later this month, so Russia had no reason to concede anything to Ukraine in Abu Dhabi a week earlier. They are waiting for the big boy table where the carve-up can take place.

The four explanations aren’t mutually exclusive and could reinforce each other. If Putin thinks history is on his side then stalling is the rational belief. American accommodation only heightens that belief even as the domestic costs of stopping the war remove any reason to settle for less.

But the first three have been present for years. What changed more recently are the signals coming from Washington, with their talk of expanded agendas and grand bargains, and visible pressure on Kyiv. If that’s the decisive factor, then Putin’s maximalism is not a byproduct of Russian strength but of American intentions, which is a problem America can still choose to correct.

In the meantime, Putin will keep demanding a new Yalta. The issue for him is that Stalin, at Yalta, had no need for doctored maps. He was too busy redrawing the real ones. Russia is in no position to do that now, but it has found the next best thing: two real estate men who might buy the whole thing sight unseen.