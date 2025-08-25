Hegemon

Hegemon

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Superfluous Condition
Aug 25, 2025Edited

Nice piece! Russia's pre-2022 reputation in parts of Western academica (particularly coming off the heels of Iraq) as a sometimes ruthless but rational and restrained actor exemplifying the tenets of realism in its 'non-ideological' foreign policy retrospectively on some level is an interesting look at its success in branding and a certain Cold War nostalgia for an 'honorable' defeated foe that transcended left/right lines. They leaned into this framing, borrowing some aspects from the Soviet era, very hard prior to 2014 and it really worked! I always found full-throated justifications of Russia's actions in 2014 and in Syria analytically and morally suspect but even when looking at my own writings from pre-invasion grad school I tend to shake my head a bit at my naivety, borne out of the intellectual climate around these issues.

A significant part of Mearsheimer's descent imo came from his (and many others') obsession with pulling off a Nixon in China strategic masterstroke in reverse where the US would abandon its pesky fealty to ideas and team up with the sober minded Russians to counter China ala Clancy's Bear and the Dragon and, somewhat ironically given their Hard Men self-perception, a strong sentimental attachment to this idea and towards Russia's position in the world in general couldn't survive exposure to what it was actually becoming under late Putinism and resulted in the deepening derangement we see today, to the detriment of their own valuable theoretical model!

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SM
Aug 26, 2025

Mearsheimer mixes normative and descriptive analysis whenever it suits his prejudices. Israel is nine miles wide at the middle and yet discounts every single one of its security concerns. Meanwhile Ukraine or NATO has never suggested any territorial designs on Russia and yet he supports their conquest and domination of surrounding territory for purely imperialistic reasons.

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