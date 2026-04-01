Hegemon

Hegemon

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Philip Koop's avatar
Philip Koop
Apr 2

I like your argument and you make it persuasively. I do wonder what is supposed to be special about _twenty-first century_ authoritarianism? Performative, blustering masculinity seems to be a common element of authoritarianism everywhere and everywhen. Would the authoritarian movements of interwar Europe support the same causal attribution to gender resentment? They certainly didn't lack for performative masculinity.

The other thing is that you have chosen the competing explanations carefully and perhaps unfairly. For example, Joseph Heath (a colleague of yours at U of T) would say that:

"People are not rebelling against economic elites, but rather against cognitive elites. Narrowly construed, it is a rebellion against executive function. More generally, it is a rebellion against modern society, which requires the ceaseless exercise of cognitive inhibition and control, in order to evade exploitation, marginalization, addiction, and stigma."

(from https://josephheath.substack.com/p/populism-fast-and-slow).

Your explanations are similar, except that whereas you would say that rebellion against "cognitive elites" is an aspect of masculine resentment, he would put it the other way around. How would you propose to discriminate between these two models?

Brad DeLong, on the other hand, tells an economic and cultural story that I don't recognize in your summary. He would say that the very same factors that have produced a rate of economic growth fast enough to escape Malthusianism undermine their own political support because they are achieved by changes in the mode of production that come so fast, they abrogate the social contract that people think they agreed to live under.

There is something to all three of these explanations. To some extent, they differ only in the matter of emphasis. But the emphasis matters, I think.

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Julia Imbruglia's avatar
Julia Imbruglia
Apr 4

What's interesting about the strongman/incel is that both reject the traditional sentimental/moral functions of "pre-political" femininity and motherhood--care work has no role in moral formation because men don't need moral formation at all, just dominance over a feminized underclass.

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