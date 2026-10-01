Hegemon

Hegemon

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Cass Jones's avatar
Cass Jones
Oct 2

Country relies on data centers to be run. Enemy destroys data centers. Country ceases to exist. Fabulous anti pattern for resilience.

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Modern Autocracy's avatar
Modern Autocracy
Oct 5

This is a provoking and interesting argument. Surely all autocrats suffer from some degree of paranoia: fearing that they will end up in some metaphorical (or actual) ditch (like Qaddafi). But keeping potential challengers at bay requires a deft use of carrots (access to resources, other privileges and the like) as well as the proverbial stick (repression). And calibrating over both has complex dynamics – not least the state of the economy and the distributable resource pool – while involving commitments that, at least to some degree, are binding. Nevertheless, repudiation and/or renegotiation is always a contingent strategy.

The idea that AI and a corpus of AI- managing engineers can provide better monitoring and a better hedge against putative challengers, not only risks simply transposing dependence, as this post points out, but it provides an unconvincing substitute for the transactional and highly discretionary actions and favours that autocrats dispense to their supporters, actual or incipient. It is precisely those human and psychological idiosyncrasies that provide the bedrock of these systems. Although AI may hold the promise of more efficient repression, it would struggle to replicate or manage these other essential features of autocratic rule. And remember, for the most paranoic of autocrats, there is always the Stalin-play: simply repress massively and somewhat randomly to ensure terror and obedience!

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