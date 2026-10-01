In one of Stanisław Lem’s robot fables, a cybernetic king named Murdas wants to be remembered as the Great but has none of the qualities of Greatness. He makes up for it in paranoia: he worries about his ministers, his court, and his own family, so he has them all killed. When that doesn’t help, he orders himself mechanically extended into every corner of his capital, until the king and the kingdom are a single machine and no one is left to betray him. It is the perfect cybernetic state. Then the king falls asleep, and his dreams begin to conspire against him.

Murdas was trying to solve one of the oldest problems in autocratic politics. No matter how powerful, dictators have always needed censors, propagandists, police officers, intelligence analysts, and bureaucrats to carry out their orders. The problem is that none of these people can be trusted, especially if they are the sort of dirtbags who want to work for a dictator. They will probably shirk, steal, lie, leak, or conspire against him.

And the more capable the subordinate, the worse the problem. The beloved generals who win wars are also best placed to start a coup. So dictators have usually staffed their regimes for loyalty over talent, choosing “crackpots and fools” whose mediocrity was “the best guarantee of their loyalty” as Arendt put it.

The price for this loyalty is a state that governs badly, makes dumb choices, and can’t handle crises. (In the comparative autocracy literature this is known as the loyalty-competence tradeoff.)

In a new piece (open access) in Foreign Affairs, Bruce Schneier and I argue that AI could offer autocrats two ways out of this trap. First, it allows them to keep better track of their underlings, with new techniques that could deter shirking and foot-dragging. And second, it could allow them to replace those selfish underlings altogether. (In a separate academic paper, I call this agency alignment via monitoring, and agency alignment via substitution.)

An AI system can, for example, flag a change in a local official’s spending or meeting schedule without relying on informants, who have interests of their own. China’s Zero Trust system cross-referenced more than 150 government databases and flagged 8,700 officials for embezzlement and nepotism. It probably worked too well, becoming more than local governments could tolerate, and under pressure from the bureaucrats it was watching, they began rolling it back in 2019.

Watching your underlings helps, but even better if you can get rid of them completely. If a machine can do the job, no subordinate is left to betray you. Margarita Simonyan, the head of RT, has said that some of her network’s anchors don’t exist, and she explained why this pleased her: “These anchors don’t need a salary or insurance. They won’t get arrested, and the police won’t search their homes.” They also won’t run onto the news broadcast waving anti-war signs, as Marina Ovsyannikova famously did shortly after the full scale invasion.

Last year, Russia’s digital development minister told a Moscow forum that AI could replace half of the country’s officials, “maybe slightly more.” This year the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates announced that autonomous AI agents would take over half of federal government operations within two years.

If the grand autocratic project succeeded, it would remove the trade-off between loyalty and competence that has defined autocratic rule since the first ancient empires. A dictator could have a capable state without worrying about people who might turn on him. Parts of this state are already running in Beijing, Moscow, Abu Dhabi, and elsewhere.

But as Lem knew, hubris rules everything around us. The project has the same flaw as Murdas’s plan. AI systems don’t run themselves, at least for the foreseeable future. (I did speak with a prominent AI researcher this summer who was convinced they would soon be fully autonomous.) They need a small staff of engineers and data scientists to build them, maintain them, and retrain them. Those people’s work is too technical for the ruler to evaluate, so a dictator trying to automate his dependence on unreliable people becomes dependent on a much smaller and less transparent group of them. They are what we call the new digital praetorians, after the Roman guard that began as a way to guard the leaders and by the second century was auctioning the empire to the highest bidder. As we write:

This dependence becomes another form of power. The engineers who maintain an autocrat’s surveillance apparatus, for example, can shape what the ruler sees. They decide what information is important enough to pass along and in what form to present it. They determine which threats get flagged, and they can adjust the algorithms that select what content gets suppressed and who gets arrested. And they can do this without anyone in the palace noticing.

These people are hard to replace, and regimes already know this. When IT specialists started to flee Russia after February 2022, for example, the Kremlin responded not with threats but by giving tech workers deferments from conscription. It exempted their firms from taxes and subsidized their mortgages. And when Putin ordered mobilization seven months later, IT workers were granted full-on waivers. This might seem like overkill, given that an AI system needs only a few engineers to run it. But a regime can’t know in advance which engineers it will need, and it can’t train replacements quickly, so it has to hold on to the entire talent pool from which these few are selected.

During Prigozhin’s run on Moscow, Putin depended on his security services to tell him what was happening. What about next time?

Future rulers in Putin’s position will receive such warnings through machines: intercepted communications sorted by software, camera feeds filtered through recognition systems, regional reports compiled into dashboards. The engineers who run those systems could strike a deal with an upstart challenger and then drag their feet. They could delay the data, let alerts arrive a few hours late, degrade feeds at inconvenient moments, or make a recognition system stop functioning. In that scenario, the ruler would be operating blind. The Praetorian Guard did not need to kill Emperor Nero to replace him. It simply had to abandon him for a rival.

The Praetorians Abroad

One thing we assumed in the article is that the digital praetorians are always staffed from the regime’s own people. But most autocracies can’t build frontier systems directly: they have people who do this for them. Even in China, the frontier models are built by private companies like DeepSeek and Baidu, not by the party or state agencies.

The fact is, most autocracies cannot even build frontier AI systems in their own country, let alone their own agencies. They will have to rent them from abroad. So the digital praetorians will be foreigners too. The UAE, which has a very ambitious automation plan, shows what that sort of renting looks like. Its flagship AI project, a giant data center in Abu Dhabi built with OpenAI, will be operated by OpenAI and Oracle. So the machinery behind the country’s AI ambitions will be run by American companies under American law.

Which means the digital praetorian guard of a Gulf monarchy would answer partly to Washington, who’ve already shown they can withdraw access. In June, a Commerce Department export-control order barred all foreign nationals from Anthropic’s two most advanced models, so the company shut them off for everyone until the controls were lifted on June 30.

Seems pretty risky, if you’re an autocrat. But students of history will notice that foreign guards are the oldest coup-proofing device there is. The Byzantine emperors had the Varangian Guard. The Gulf monarchies still use the same device. In 2011, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince paid Erik Prince’s company half a billion dollars to build a foreign battalion to put down internal revolts. Bahrain has staffed its police mostly with Pakistanis and bans Shia citizens from the armed forces and security services. A foreigner has no local base and no cousin in a rival faction. From the UAE’s perspective, then, renting AI from OpenAI may be more like the latest, digital version of the foreign legion or the Varangians.

On the other hand, Varangians stayed loyal because there was no one else protecting them. The new foreign guard works for companies that answer to the most powerful state in the world, which has already shown it will cut off access without warning. Renting may lower the risk of a palace coup, but raises your exposure to a patron’s leverage.

Every version of the AI state ends up the same way. The dependence on people doesn’t disappear, it just keeps moving to a different set of people, either to groups of engineers at home or to companies abroad. Of course rulers will keep building these systems anyway. AI promises to fulfill a fantasy shared by autocrats around the world: that the eternal burdens of closed regimes, with their informational blindness, institutional opacity, and elite self-dealing, might finally be solved by technology instead of reform. In that sense, AI represents a new version of a very old autocratic ambition. If Murdas couldn’t do it, who can?