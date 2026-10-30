Welcome to Office Hours. Come in! This is a regular subscribers-only column where I share what I’m reading and watching, and respond to questions from readers.

Japan is….an interesting place. I’m enjoying the visit but it’s a cold society. People are reserved, and not just with foreigners. Two things:

Many restaurants have an “all you can drink” option. No one jaywalks on a red light, even on an empty street.

I wonder how much of the country can be explained by the psychic tension between these two things.

That sounds like a protestant-flavored complaint about vice and indiscipline but that’s not what I mean. The tension is between keeping and losing self-control in a society with strict rules. Following social norms has a mental cost, and scheduled drunkenness lets off the pressure. Or maybe group drinking is just an extension of conformity, since you drink because the group drinks. If I had to speculate, I’d say it’s the first one: a safety valve for the unbearable social pressure. The …