Welcome to Office Hours. Come in! This is a weekly subscribers-only column where I share what I’m reading and watching, and respond to questions from readers.

Each week features two brief essays plus a music selection; today I’m sharing the first piece for free.

Theodor Kittelsen (1900) The Princess Picking Lice from the Troll

A few years ago, during Trump’s first term, Russian state media went through three stages of grief over American politics. First came the exuberant and slightly unhinged optimism, complete with champagne-popping in the Duma: a populist shock in Washington is about to shatter the LIO! Second, the realization that American foreign policy is more than one guy in the Oval Office. And finally we get the morning-after hangover, with cable news hosts muttering darkly about the American deep state.

The cycle is repeating itself in Trump’s second term, and after the midterms Russian media went right to stage three. Kommersant ran the headline “Donald Trump didn’t live up to his own hopes for himself.” Rybar, the military blog with Ministry of Defense ties, said it “puts an end to the Russian authorities’ expectations of a quick and painless improvement in relations with the United States.” Personalist autocracies assume that other countries run exactly like they do, so they keep rediscovering their own mistakes.

It turns out, however, that American elections aren’t yet as rigged as your own. So the main focus on Russian foreign policy until January 3 will be the lame duck squeeze: get what you can from Trump before Democratic committee chairs get subpoena power. The clearest version of this idea came from pro-war commentator Dmitry Nikotin who said Russia “needs to speed up” before January 3.

Thus Dmitriev’s visit to DC a few days ago. Putin’s special envoy and go-to whisperer for the business elite turned up at the White House on Thursday. After January every shady bilateral side-deal could be dragged into congressional oversight, so it makes sense to lock in what you can.

This also means more escalation against Ukraine. Pundits sometimes assume that opening a diplomatic windows means parties naturally de-escalate to build trust or create a conducive atmosphere for talks or whatever. But in coercive bargaining it’s the opposite: when the clock is ticking you hit as hard as you can before the freeze starts.

So you have Dmitriev at the White House talking up business deals, and envoys are packing their bags for Abu Dhabi and maybe Shenzhen later this month, while at the same time Russia has intensified drone and missile strikes ahead of winter. Putin is trying to convince the White House that Ukraine’s position is deteriorating so fast that Trump should sign off on Russian terms right now, while he can still act alone, instead of waiting for Democrats to resupply Kyiv and tie the president’s hands.

There’s a contradiction in Moscow’s strategy, in that to get the best deal over the next eight weeks they need Trump to look like a winner. Yet all the maximalist demands they’re putting on the table makes quick American concessions look like capitulation. So far Trump has avoided that tension by just giving Russians what they want. Whether he’ll keep doing that is something they’re now very eager to find out. And watch for Trump to keep saying there will be peace very soon. The clock is ticking.

I like ambitious articles. Even when they’re wrong. In political science it might even be better to be ambitious and wrong than to always be trivially correct. It has certainly worked for some famous scholars. I give International Security shit occasionally, for reasons IR scholars will quickly recognize, but you cannot fault them for avoiding ambitious pieces.