Welcome to Office Hours. Come in! This is a regular subscribers-only column where I share what I’m reading and watching, and respond to questions from readers.
An addendum to my last post on why Russia’s demands keep growing as its position weakens. The habit of opening with absurd terms precedes Putin; it’s a Soviet-era tactic made famous by Soviet diplomat Andrei Gromyko, a.k.a Mr. Nyet. One of his deputies wrote down its tenets, as described in Leonid Mlechin’s biography of Evgeny Primakov:
Gromyko had gone through the Molotov school. In rare moments of candor he would instruct his young assistants. One of them, Oleg Grinevsky, wrote down his words:
First. Make maximum demands, and don’t be shy in your requests. Demand what never belonged to you.
Second. Issue ultimatums. Threaten war, don’t hold back threats, and then offer negotiations as a way out of the situation you’ve created. In the West there will always be people who will…