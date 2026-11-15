Welcome to Office Hours. Come in! This is a regular subscribers-only column where I share what I’m reading and watching, and respond to questions from readers.

A Cat on the Radiator (2017) by Maria Chepeleva. Detail.

An addendum to my last post on why Russia’s demands keep growing as its position weakens. The habit of opening with absurd terms precedes Putin; it’s a Soviet-era tactic made famous by Soviet diplomat Andrei Gromyko, a.k.a Mr. Nyet. One of his deputies wrote down its tenets, as described in Leonid Mlechin’s biography of Evgeny Primakov: