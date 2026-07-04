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Rain at Kofukuji Temple, by Tsuchiya Koitsu, 1937. Detail.

Few things symbolize late Soviet decay like The Queue. I remember, in 1991, walking to the grocery store from elementary school, so I could hold a place in line for my mom once she returned from work. It was never for anything exciting, unlike the lines that form around fashionable Brooklyn brunch spots. More of a meat-and-potatoes line, not always with meat.

Well, the queue is back, and this time the commodity is gas. In one region there is no fuel for ambulances, in another the garbage trucks have stopped running, and so on and so on. Russia now being a land of capitalism, a small service economy has sprung up around the queues themselves, with professional place-holders and crowdsourced maps of which stations still have fuel. Yandex searches for “how to siphon fuel” are…