Hegemon

Hegemon

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AJ's avatar
AJ
Jul 23

Huxley’s distributed bottom up dystopic forces remain essential to compliment Orwell’s top down authoritarian vision. Both exist in concert.

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1 reply by Seva Gunitsky
Ilya Lozovsky's avatar
Ilya Lozovsky
Jul 23

Immediate thought is that this is why Huxley's Brave New World is scarier and more disturbing (and in the end more relevant) than 1984.

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