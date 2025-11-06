detail from Ugolino and His Sons in Prison , William Blake, c. 1795

In the 2008 movie Il Divo, the Italian Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti offers one of the oldest excuses for his political crimes: the necessity of power. “You have no idea of the deeds power must commit to ensure the well-being and development of the country,” he says. “The monstrous, unavowable contradiction: perpetrating evil to guarantee good.”

Andreotti’s character is sincere but self-serving; the real Andreotti was on trial for the murder of a journalist. He was prosecuted, found guilty, but eventually acquitted. Since 1999, the year of his acquittal, dozens of other elected leaders have found themselves in jail or under house arrest.

Just last week, for example, France’s Nicolas Sarkozy became the first former president of an EU state to serve time in prison. Actual prison: solitary confinement, restricted phone access, limited visitation times. Putting elected leaders on trial, even if they don’t end up like Sarko…