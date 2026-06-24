I watched The Wizard of the Kremlin as intended: on a sketchy Russian streaming site, with ads for online gambling scrolling at the bottom. That was the most authentic part of the experience.

We begin with a superfluous narrator played by Jeffrey Wright. He is visiting Russia to write about Yevgeny Zamyatin, so we know he’s an intellectual. “As for me, I’ve just published an essay in Foreign Affairs that created something of a stir,” Wright says pompously, a line that instantly made me suspicious. He is the audience surrogate for a particular kind of Western engagement with Russia that treats the country as a metaphysical theme park. He’s not interested in the price of eggs; he’s a man of Big Ideas who came to commune with the bottomless enigma.

Here the enigma is personified by Vadim Baranov, played by Paul Dano as a stand-in for Vladislav Surkov, a former reality-TV producer who became Putin’s chief spin doctor. The film presents him as the Kremlin’s gray cardinal but Dano plays him as a grey nonentity. That may have worked with a Soviet apparatchik but Baranov is meant to be a New Russian: not just cynical, but possessing enough predatory hustle to monetize the cynicism.

Dano’s Baranov has none of that hustle; he adopts the slow smirking speech of a man waking from a dream. Maybe that’s meant to signal his amused detachment from the world, but the overall effect is to make the character seem slightly concussed.

“In Russia,” Baranov says, “things generally go pretty well.” Not true. “But when they go bad, they go really bad.” We get a few such gems over the next two hours of relentless narration. When his wife leaves him, Baranov announces: “Losing Ksenia has made me ambitious.” Later, in case his ambition was too subtle: “It’s a game. Politics is the only game worth playing.” Remember when things were allowed to have subtext?

“In the early nineties, Moscow was a dynamic city,” Baranov intones. “The place was filled with hope for a few years. Just a few.” No one has ever described 1990s Moscow as a place of hope. Wish fulfillment, maybe, or pleasant delirium, but not hope.

“I lived in Moscow during those years,” Wright responds. “There were no limits. Everything was collapsing and being rebuilt at once. It was a...” here he pauses for a long and meaningful look, “a fascinating and terrifying time.”

It’s flashback time. We get a tour of early ‘90s art scene in Moscow, beginning with the worst rave committed to film since The Matrix Reloaded. Meant to convey the vertigo of newly capitalist Russia, it’s choreographed with the erotic charge of a corporate retreat. We then follow Baranov through a decade of post-Soviet Russia as he meets oligarchs, biker gangs, Yeltsin, Kasparov, Prigozhin, barreling through history like a Russian Forrest Gump until running into the correctly rumple-suited Putin, as played by Jude Law.

Putin has a theory of power: “Russians dream of verticality.” Baranov’s job is to build that vertical, which in practice means manufacturing the appearance of dissent by bankrolling the nationalists and liberals alike, so that every apparent alternative is already owned by the regime.

The key problem is Dano’s character is not very interesting, so the film has to remind us he’s important by having him interact with important people. A blank protagonist can work; in Barry Lyndon, Ryan O’Neal is a cipher drifting through history but it pays off because the history he drifts through is vivid and particular and filled with colorful characters. Baranov is suitably hollow but the figures he encounters are hollow too; they flicker through the film without registering, so the emptiness at the center has nothing to play against.

I never thought I’d say this but: the movie needs more Putin. I don’t care about Baranov’s romantic disappointments or his second-rate nihilist epiphanies. Jude Law is the best part of the movie. He is especially good when silent, with his thin hair and thinner smile, brisk business-like handshakes, his contempt leaking out through quick winces.

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By the honest accounts that were still possible at the time, Putin was (and remains) a charisma vacuum. He was never a natural populist like Yeltsin, cultivating a paternal but distant persona. The movie transforms him into something like a reluctant statesman, an occasionally abrasive but competent manager thrust into greatness. Everyone in the movie refers to Putin as “the tsar,” sometimes with solemn reverence; no one in Russia calls him that except maybe ironically to a Westerner. Law’s performance gives him a placid gravitas and interiority the real figure never had.

The movie belongs to a wider genre of the glamorization of autocracy by western intellectuals. The sordid, boring, vulgar power-hungry bureaucrat is turned into a Machiavellian prince. The film is more curious about the aesthetics of power than about its victims, which is perfectly fine for a visual medium, except the movie also uncritically adopts the Kremlin historical narrative. When Baranov talks about Ukraine he parrots the regime line, which is to be expected. But Wright’s academic, our nominal voice of reason, just nods along.

What the movie cannot imagine is that the political machine it finds so intriguing might actually be a dessicated husk ravaged by decades of corruption. There is great art to be made about how Russia, over the past thirty years, has run the Marxist stages of history in reverse from communism to capitalism to feudalism. But this movie isn’t that. It gives us a Kremlin of great cunning even as the regime suffers the consequences of many bad decisions by its purported wizards.

A pointless film with a pointless ending. Fitting for a movie about modern Russia.