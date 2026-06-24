Hegemon

Hegemon

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Philip Koop's avatar
Philip Koop
Jun 24

"There is great art to be made about how Russia, over the past thirty years, has run the Marxist stages of history in reverse from communism to capitalism to feudalism."

I like that formulation!

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Mani
Jun 24

As soon as I heard of it I knew I had no interest in ever seeing that film. You have spelt it out even more clearly why not to watch it.

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