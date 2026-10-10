Welcome to Office Hours. Come in! This is a regular subscribers-only column where I share what I’m reading and watching, and respond to questions from readers.

From the Kyoto Walking Series (2024), Jade Zhang. Detail.

In 1986 I marched in the May Day parade in Leningrad. I didn’t know about this at the time, but three days before, the news read out a 14-second statement about some accident at a power plant. In Kyiv, much closer to the reactor, the parade went ahead under moderately radioactive skies.

Even that fourteen-second announcement happened because total silence became impossible. Workers at a Swedish nuclear plant set off radiation alarms on their way into work, and scientists quickly traced the source back to the USSR. But Gorbachev didn’t even address the country until May 14, eighteen days after the explosion.

I thought about that parade last week, when a much smaller version of the routine played out in Siberia. A technician at the ominously named Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute