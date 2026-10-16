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Management center of the USSR North-Western Integrated Power Grid in Riga, Latvia, 1985

Remember the “Is Trump Fascist?” debate. That was a lot of fun, wasn’t it folks? Are you aware of another exciting and bitterly fought debate: “Is Russia Fascist”?

Last month, the renowned fascism scholar Roger Griffin gave a long interview to Novaya Gazeta arguing that calling Putin’s Russia “fascist” is analytically useless, even if it feels emotionally satisfying. Drawing on his classic definition of fascism as palingenetic populist ultranationalism (an ideology centered on revolutionary national rebirth), Griffin argues that Putin lacks the defining drive of historical fascists. He doesn’t have an ideological obsession with remaking society and creating a “New Man” through mass mobilization. Instead, Putin is a conservative, risk-averse pra…