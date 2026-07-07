Hegemon

Hegemon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew C. Klein's avatar
Matthew C. Klein
Jul 7

Lots of good points, but disagree with this bit:

"So around half the trade has stayed legal by design...Nowhere in any of the twenty packages is there a rule that reads: this product sends tax money to Russia, therefore it should be banned."

The only reason why the allies have tried to limit their imports of Russian oil and gas (and later imposed the price cap) is because O&G exports are a major source of tax revenue and foreign exchange for the government. Why else would they do something that raises costs for their own consumers?

In general, the goal has been to limit Russia's export earnings as much as possible while causing as little harm to the sanctioning countries as possible. Hence the exemptions for goods where it it is too difficult to make do without Russian supply (i.e. nuclear fuel, and, originally, Russian fossil exports). The allies could still be more aggressive in cutting their purchases of Russian goods, but the limit has always been domestic tolerance for the loss of Russian supply, rather than some other principle. From this perspective, the only reason *not to* sanction Russian content exports is that doing so would somehow hurt parents in the allies more than it would hurt the Russian war effort. And as you note, Tchaikovsky is not currently getting royalties that are being taxed by the Russian state.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Seva Gunitsky
Abhcán's avatar
Abhcán
Jul 7

There's definitely an appetite in some western quarters to ignore that "inconvenient" russian war and treat russia as "just a normal country".

"That is why the Cannes moment matters beyond Cannes. It is not an isolated cultural gesture, but part of a much larger permission structure now forming around Russia’s return.

"That permission structure is becoming increasingly useful for Western institutions that appear eager to normalize Russia’s return to respectable international life before the war has even ended. From cultural festivals to sports bodies, from Venice Biennale conversations to chess federations, from film circles to academic forums, Russians are being gradually readmitted as though genocide can be bracketed while curators, juries, federations, and boards rediscover the importance of “dialogue.” We are watching the preparation for the post-Putin alibi for Russia in real time."

https://trypilla.substack.com/p/the-post-putin-alibi-has-already

https://chakhoyan.substack.com/p/everyone-is-guilty-everyone-lies

https://sashathenorwegian.substack.com/p/morale-bombing

Reply
Share
1 reply by Seva Gunitsky
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Seva Gunitsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture