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Cloud World (1925) by Maynard Dixon

This week I’m giving a talk at the 70th anniversary meeting of the Japan Association of International Relations, on a panel about the future of democracy. Which also means I’m spending the next two weeks in Japan; more on that in next week’s Office Hours.

The paper starts with a question. The unipolar era began with a superpower dismantling itself: between 1989 and 1991, the Soviet leadership took apart its empire and then its own state. The unipolar era appears to be ending the same way. Since 2016, and systematically since January 2025, the United States has been dismantling its own state and the international order it built after 1945. As with the USSR, nobody defeated it in a war; the damage is entirely self-imposed.

Why did the unipolar era begin with the suicide of an autocratic hegemon an…