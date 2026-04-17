Welcome to Office Hours. Come in! This is a regular subscribers-only column where I share what I’m reading and watching, and respond to questions from readers.

Max Ernst, Relic of a Magical Castle , 1938

Orbán conceded quickly and the takes arrived even quicker. Most followed a similar arc: democracy wins, populism peaks, the EU exhales, Ukraine gets its 90 billion.

And there is truth to all that. Krastev called Orbán the right-wing Castro, which is right: the leader of a small, relatively insignificant country that became the ideological lodestar for a global movement due to great power patronage.

So yes, his loss is a big deal.

But the key question is whether Orbán’s defeat is really the ideological victory some of the commentary suggests. The dominant take is that democracy won. I think the more plausible story is that Orbán lost because he governed badly. And the reason he governed badly wasn’t incidental to his regime but endemic to it. Competitive authoritarian systems that rely o…