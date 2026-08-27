Hegemon

Hegemon

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Philip Koop's avatar
Philip Koop
Aug 27

Such is your moral and intellectual authority that I read Laruelle in the strength of it, a thing that I would not otherwise have done. Interesting in parts, and correct in parts, but you know the rest. If you or one of your students were to write the essay you think that Laruelle ought to have written, I would read that too.

Having now watched many hours of him speaking, I'd have to concede that Snyder can be quite annoying: self-assured to the point of overconfidence, and normatively very prescriptive. But is that really the only reason he makes us feel uncomfortable when he says, for example that "if you can only imagine yourself as the victim and never the perpetrator, we have work to do"? Because there is a more parsimonious explanation. His claim that critics dislike him because he centres Eastern rather than Western Europe hits pretty hard.

Having watched him speak to academic audiences as well as the public, I will say this: his messaging is consistent to the point of predictability, but the way he fields questions is intelligent, subtle, and highly adapted to the questioner. The academics who dispute his interpretations seldom come off well, but that is not because he is rude, overbearing, or dodges the question. (One amazing example was the guy who hired him to Yale.)

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Stephen Thein's avatar
Stephen Thein
Aug 27

A reflection on your subtitle, "one side is genocidal, but the other is very annoying".

First of all it is subtly quite humorous; the "but" slyly implies a possible equivalence or at least a similarity.

But it also provokes the thought that both annoyances and genocidal thinking are part of the spectrum of life's many interruptions of and intrusions upon our psychic equilibrium.

That is to say, some things are so annoying to some of us as to inspire a hatred that, in turn, can lead eventually to the thought that genocide is the only cure.

So, in some people an annoyance to the nth degree over time produces hatred that over time leads to the conclusion that only a vernichtungskrieg upon said annoyance can rid them of it.

In this formulation Snyder inhabits the extremely crowded lower end of the still reality based spectrum that is teeming with annoyances while Dugin has hyperventilated all the way to its delusional upper reaches.

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