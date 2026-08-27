Marlene Laruelle, the doyenne of Russian ideology studies, has a provocative essay on the similarities between Aleksandr Dugin and Tim Snyder.

A blasphemous comparison for some, but that’s part of her point: they are two prophets opposed in substance but united in form. Both, she says, rely on “the same underlying way of thinking.” Both offer a binary master concept that promises historical clarity, both divide politics into moral absolutes, and both take an essentialist view of a Russia permanently stamped by illiberalism. For Snyder this is a source of condemnation and for Dugin a source of pride.

Of course Laruelle is right that Western readings of Dugin as Putin’s brain is “intellectual laziness.” But isn’t that old news? It was old news by the time I put it in the Russia Expert bingo meme, and that was in 2018.

I know what Laruelle means when she says the two share the “same underlying way of thinking.” Both are catastrophist idealists who see the world through the rise and fall of belief systems at the expense of institutions or material interests. Both adopt a a prophetic register that wants to move beyond analysis and into revelation.

But the comparison also fails in a number of ways. Laruelle criticizes Snyder’s master binary of democracy versus authoritarianism, framed through the lens of the 1930s. But Dugin’s binary opposition between Eurasia and the Atlantic West is metaphysical and permanent and forms the structure of civilization itself. Snyder’s 1930s analogy is historical and contingent: this happened before and could happen again.

To keep Snyder sufficiently caricatured, instead of a binary we can think of his framework as a continuum with Russia on the Evil end of the spectrum and Ukraine on the Good end, with America in the middle and possibly teetering toward Evil. Russia’s place is anchored by Snyder’s reading of Ivan Ilyin, a philosopher who advocated a redeemer-state vision of Russia and has been cited by Putin in his speeches. Laruelle’s objection, which she has maintained for a decade, is that Snyder’s reading of an eternally unchanging regime skips over seventy years of the USSR, with its own institutions and relationship to Russian nationalism.

Snyder’s arguments about Ilyin received an H-Diplo roundtable and hostile reviews from Russia specialists, including Laruelle herself, who accused Snyder of “distortions, inaccuracies, and selective interpretations” and an “egregious exaggeration” of Ilyin’s importance. Laruelle has been making the case against Snyder’s Ilyin thesis since at least the 2018 PONARS piece, without ever invoking Dugin by the way. In some ways the article is a critique of Snyder’s liberalism with Dugin’s name attached to discredit by adjacency. See, it seems to say, the liberal prophet is a naive dumbass just like the reactionary prophet.

Laruelle’s broader point is that while Dugin is actually quite marginal to Russian state policy, Snyder is overly influential in the Western liberal establishment. She is comparing, in other words, a fringe reactionary podcaster whose influence is mostly a Western media hallucination to a historian who actually shapes how American elites see global conflict, which makes the pairing feel even more forced.

Whatever you think of its merit, Snyder’s argument can be tested and found wanting. Dugin’s mystic cosmology of three logoi arranged on an axis from transcendence to matter not only refuses to be falsified but sneers at the very prospect. For all of Snyder’s woo-woo millenarianism, the two men operate in different epistemological environments.

But it’s not Snyder’s epistemology that Laruelle is after. It’s the two sins that spring from his naive liberalism: the externalization of democracy’s problems and his essentialism regarding Russian history. You can see the essay’s real target in the final section’s title: “Liberalism’s Alibi,” where Dugin’s Eurasianism makes a desultory one-sentence appearance.

The externalization critique is that Snyder’s brand of liberalism displaces blame for America’s internal problems onto shadowy outside forces. Laruelle claims that when Snyder names American weaknesses, “they are always marginal, never central in his storytelling.” But no evidence is offered for “always,” and On Freedom, which she lists as part of his framework, devotes substantial attention to mass incarceration, climate denial, oligarchy, and the Iraq War. There is no attempt to whitewash American history on Snyder’s part, though Laruelle may be pointing at a real but more narrow criticism: in his telling these are symptoms of a philosophical error rather than products of institutions, interests, and political choices.

So while there does exist an unhealthy tendency to blame democracy’s problems on shadowy foreign forces, a tendency I’ve long criticized, Snyder is not one of the people seeking to absolve America of its sins by misdirecting us toward Russian schemes.

The essentialist critique is stronger: Laruelle notes the irony of Snyder attacking Ilyin for constructing a civilizational myth around Russia and then doing something similar in portraying the Russian regime as eternal and unchanging in its illiberalism. “The historian of the bloodlands,” she writes, “vaults over the Soviet regime to install a continuity between imperial and post-Soviet Russia that his own archival sources cannot support.” It’s not a criticism exclusive to Snyder; Kotkin has similarly spoken of “Russia’s perpetual geopolitics,” though his argument is grounded in geopolitical structures not philosophical lineages.

Lurking behind all this is the immense normative difference between the two, which is what makes the comparison distasteful to some. Laruelle anticipates the point and issues a disclaimer that she is “not drawing an equivalence between Snyder’s and Dugin’s political commitments or moral responsibilities.”

You can find Snyder’s prophetic register annoying or self-aggrandizing or naive, and his Ilyin thesis overblown, but he prefers a set of political arrangements that maintain freedom. Dugin wants autocratic civilizational blocs organized around metaphysical essences. He celebrates Russia’s invasion as a civilizational war and his intellectual project calls for the annihilation of individualism and the post-Enlightenment West.

So what, Laruelle might say, I already said I’m not talking about their content but their style! But ‘the same underlying way of thinking’ is not just a claim about style but a claim about cognition, or how two people process the world. You can’t entirely strip normative commitments out of cognition. The two process the world with moral certainty, and in that they share a temperament. Only one is a genocidal mystic.

Laruelle wants to set aside the content to highlight the sameness of form. But at the level of abstraction where Snyder and Dugin truly begin to look alike, with their master concepts, moral certainty, and prophetic register, most public intellectual activity starts to look alike! Fukuyama looks like Huntington looks like Arendt looks like Laruelle. All of them have simplified master concepts. The key distinction, and where Snyder and Dugin diverge, is always one level down: is the argument rooted in some form of empirical reality, however contested?

The essay had everything needed to write a critique of Snyder’s prophetic liberalism: its essentialism, its Ilyin over-reach, its philosophical idealism replacing political economy. All based on a decade of her own work and none requiring a sneering comparison to an occultist who calls for civilizational war.

Another question might have been: what does Snyder’s prophetic register cost us, and him, in terms of historical depth, causal precision, or self-examination? Laruelle asked a more provocative question and ended up with a less satisfying answer.

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