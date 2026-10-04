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A hopeful and almost nostalgic idea started to circulate among certain Washington pundits when the competition with China began shaping up in earnest. A long rivalry with Beijing, they said, could do for American politics what the Cold War once did: give a divided country a common enemy and spark a national renewal. Eight years later the rivalry is very much in place but the national renewal, a little less so.
Dov Levin argues on his Substack that two things made the Soviet threat feel urgent to ordinary Americans in a way that doesn’t apply to China:
U.S. competition with China lacks the two key factors that made the USSR so potent to much of the American public and elites during much of the Cold War — namely the emotional connections Americans had to the main battleground in case of a WW…