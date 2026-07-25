Welcome to Office Hours. Come in! This is a regular subscribers-only column where I share what I’m reading and watching, and respond to questions from readers.

The House of Guardaboschi, by Gustav Klimt (1912). Detail.

The Russian economy is booming. A boom over Omsk. A boom over Salavat. A boom over St. Petersburg just yesterday. Eight refineries over the past month, eight Wildberries warehouses just over the last week. Kyiv claims almost half of Russian refining capacity is expected to go offline, and Russia’s largest retailer is facing a very, very rough summer.

One problem though. Among security studies people, the consensus is that punishment through aerial bombing — that is, attacking an enemy’s economy or population to raise the costs of war — almost never produces political concessions. Instead it’s taking ground that defeats the enemy or at least brings them to negotiations. Robert Pape, analyzing over thirty air campaigns, argued that the key to success is attacking the enemy’…