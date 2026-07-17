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Soviet monuments in Southeastern Europe

Every victory has a thousand fathers but let’s not forget that every failure has a thousand morticians. Such is the case with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now the subject of another long-form postmortem, this time focused on the Dutch intel agencies’ inability to predict the conflict.

Two days before the invasion, the head of Dutch intelligence told Prime Minister Rutte the same thing he’d been saying every week since November: Russia will not invade. Of course the Americans saw it differently, but Dutch intel had something the CIA did not: a unique source close to Putin. Two days later the tanks crossed the border. The internal verdict, according to one officer: “What a fuck-up.”

This giant fuck-up opens the investigation in Volkskrant, based on interviews with Dutch intelligence officers, …