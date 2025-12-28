Hegemon

Hegemon

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Terry Cook's avatar
Terry Cook
Dec 30, 2025

Civilization could be on the cusp of a new enlightenment, similar to the arrival of the Gutenburg press. Stepping into a new, unfamiliar space, or one that is undergoing drastic changes, can feel very unsettling. I had a first person seat at the table when Microsoft introduced the first PC's; it was a traumatic time for many. I would recommend reading "In The Age Of Smart Machines", 1988, author Soshana Zubhoff; she shines a light this transition period and the unsettling angst it created in many. Y2K could be another case study on angst, even though it unfolded into business as usual.

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2 replies by Seva Gunitsky and others
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SM
Dec 29, 2025

The medieval peasant brain concept is indispensable. Pretty remarkable how quickly this phenomenon manifested.

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